Pakistan’s top cricketers suffer major setback: report

Pakistan’s top cricketers have suffered a major setback ahead of the first season of UAE’s ILT20 league.

According to a report by Daily Express, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) won’t compensate the players for not participating in the league.

The decision was taken because the league will take place at a time, January-February next year, when the Pakistan national team has a busy schedule.

The players will only be compensated if they are stopped from participating in a league during the off-season, the report added.

The PCB Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, last month, had allocated a special fund, which will cover 60 percent of the players’ losses, under workload management for top cricketers in the country.

It must be noted that two top Pakistan players approached the PCB for NOC but their request was rejected. Upon seeing this, rest of players decided against contacting the PCB on the same matter. The PCB’s decision applies to both contracted and non-contracted players.

The report added that league owners were interested in signing players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. According to sources, some of the players were offered a massive contract worth Rs.120 million.

Players are unhappy with the PCB’s decision, since they are suffering heavy financial losses, and are likely to meet Chairman Ramiz Raja soon in order to convey their grievances.