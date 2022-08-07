Citizens irked at nighttime power outages in Karachi

People in Karachi are growing impatient with frequent electricity outages in the night with each episode of ‘load-shedding’ lasting between one to a couple of hours.

Deprived of sleep, citizens in recent weeks took to the street to call for an end to outages, particularly during the night.

Researchers have warned that a lack of sleep may result in several mental and physical health issues.

Talking to SAMAA TV, several citizens complained that K-Electric has been suspending power supply for 10-14 hours every single day.

On the other hand, the sole private power provider of Karachi terms the load shedding ‘essential’ and ‘imminent’ in view of electricity shortfall.

Karachi has been enjoying pleasant weather under the influence of the monsoon which reduced temperatures in the city.

Still, the new spell of night-time load shedding in the city started after August 2 when the gas turbine of Bin Qasim Power Plant 3’s unit one tripped due to an explosion, taking away 450MW off-grid.

But K Electric has claimed that the electricity in the city was being supplied according to the schedule of June 30.

The city’s power provider also said the average shortfall of electricity during the last 24 hours was around 400MW due to which power outages will continue during the night.

Jamat-e-Islami and Tehreek-e-Insaf, meanwhile, have demanded an immediate end to load shedding from K Electric.

Speaking at a press conference, Ali Zaidi asked K-Electric to stop suspending power, especially during the night.

“Power outages at 2-3am are disabling people from getting the required amount of sleep,” he added.

Jamat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asked the government to question K-Electric with regard to its negligence in keeping an adequate amount of fuel in stock.