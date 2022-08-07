‘Take a bow’: No medal but Shajar Abbas makes Pakistan proud at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan sprinter Shajar Abbas has made Pakistan proud after qualifying for the final of the men’s 200m during the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

He is the first Pakistani sprinter ever to qualify for the final of the men’s 200m in the event.

Abbas finished in the last place, eighth, in the final on Saturday while clocking 21.16 seconds.

Despite not winning a medal, Pakistani fans were extremely impressed with what Abbas achieved in the track and field event.

It was a proud moment for Pakistani athlete Shajar Abbas to be part of 200m final - the only Asian in this list. #pakistan #CommonwealthGames22 🏃‍♂️ 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/N4RdN1a8Xs — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) August 7, 2022

To see the Pakistan flag in the final of a global 200m sprint event uff what a feeling. Thank you Shajar Abbas. May you only go higher from here. — Mahreen (@mahreen_k) August 6, 2022

What an incredible effort Shajar Abbas. 👏 Hold your head high. Really proud of you champ. #CommonwealthGames2022 #ShajarAbbas #200m — Engr. Amjad Faheem (@amjad_fahim) August 7, 2022

Earlier, Abbas had missed out on the 100m semi-finals by the barest of margins in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Shajar Abbas equaled his personal best, 10.38 seconds, and finished in fourth place in men’s 100m heat on Tuesday. The cut off time for the qualification, apart from the top two in each heat, was 10.37 seconds which meant that Abbas missed out by only 0.01 seconds.

It must be noted that Abbas was without his coach, Rana Sajjad, and physio during the event, which made his feat even more commendable.

Shajar Abbas misses his coach after making Pakistan proud in athletics 🏃‍♂️#CommonwealthGames22 @iamqadirkhawaja pic.twitter.com/VpuPSxin4D — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) August 7, 2022

The Kasur-born won a gold medal during the 100m race in last month’s Qosanov Memorial Athletics Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He also bagged a gold in the 200m race of the Imam Reza Athletics Championship in Iran in May.