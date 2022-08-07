Death toll rises to 176 as flood victims await relief aid

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 552 people have lost their lives throughout the country during the monsoon rains and 628 have been injured so far.

Balochistan

Flood affectees in some areas of Quetta still await the government’s help. According to a latest report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), six more persons lost their lives in rain related incidents. During the past 24 hours, four men and women in died in Khuzdar and one man in Kalat, taking the total death toll of the province to 176.

The 176 deceased persons include 77 men, 44 women and 55 kids whereas 75 have been injured. Around 4,742 houses collapsed and 13,385 were partially damaged.

Rajanpur

In Rajanpur, the water level in the Indus River at the Benazir Bridge is continuously increasing due to which there is a fear of slums along the river being inundated. Hundreds of flood-affected families in Rud Kohi remain helpless.

Hub River Bridge

Due to the heavy rains in Balochistan and Sindh, like other bridges, the Hub river bridge was also damaged and the restoration work has not been started yet. It has been two weeks since the Hub river bridge collapsed due to rains and floods, but the administration has yet to restore the bridge due to which the citizens going to and from Karachi from Hub are facing serious problems.

Citizens say that due to the bridge not being repaired yet, they have to travel an additional 10km and pass through the hub bypass.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to release Rs5 billion for the NDMA immediately to step up relief efforts.