PTI plans overnight stay at Parade Ground

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning an overnight stay at Islamabad’s Parade Ground between August 13 and August 14.

The party has selected the venue for a public rally, which it says, is meant to pressure the government into announcing fresh elections in the country.

The PTI political committee held a meeting on Saturday to finalize the date and venue of the public rally. It was decided that the public gathering will be held at Parade Ground on August 13.

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says the PTI workers would gather at the Parade Ground in the evening on Saturday, August 13 for the rally and will stay there until August 14 to commemorate Independence Day.

He said Imran Khan will address the rally and announce the future course of action of the party.

The PTI announced the rally immediately after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that it received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies.

The funding came through LLC companies set up with express permission of Imran Khan, the ruling said.

The top electoral body also said that Imran Khan failed to declare funding received from foreign nationals before the ECP as he was required to do under the law as party head.