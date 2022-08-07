Traffic plan issued for Karachi, Green Line closes for three days

Muharram al-Haram events are being organized across the country in memory of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Authorities in Karachi have issued alternative routes for the procession of the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday while the Gree Line bus rapid service has been suspended for the same three days.

Road closure

On Sunday, the 8th of Muharram, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park at 1:30pm and reach Hasina Iraniyan Imambargah through the following route.

Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mahfil Shah Khorasan, MA Janagh Road, Mansfield Street, Priddy Street. Then again from MA Jinnah Road, Babai Urdu Road, Nishtar Road, Bara Imam, Altaf Hussain Road, Old Napier Road, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Mumbai Bazara, Nawab Mohabbate Khanji Road and ending at Hasina Iraniyan Imam Bargah.

According to the alternative routes issued by the traffic police, all traffic coming from Nazimabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted towards Lasbela Chowk Garden.

All traffic coming from Liaquatabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted towards Tin Hatti.

All these vehicles will be allowed to go to Jail Road, Jamshed Road, Shahrah Quaidin and then Sharah-e-Faisal

Traffic going from University Road to MA Jinnah Road will be allowed to come from New MA Jinnah Road

The Karachi Traffic Police has decided alternative routes for Muharram processions and gatherings, but drivers have been requested to follow the instructions to avoid trouble.

Muharram processions in other cities

Meanwhile, in the federal capital Islamabad the procession of the 8th Muharram will begin at Jamiatul Murtaza in sector G-4/9.

Stringent security measures have beeen put in place and participants will be allowed to join the procession only after undergoing extentive searches.

The procession will end at Imambargah Imam al-Sadiq.