Today’s outlook: Muharram procession, funding case, javelin throw final

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, August 7, 2022:

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday decided to ban pillion riding and suspend cellular services during Ashura.

FIA has issued notices to former Sindh Governor and Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh ex-Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in the prohibited funding case

Arshad Nadeem will be in action on during the Javelin Throw Final

Rainfall lashed the city of Karachi on Saturday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains the following week.

PTI MPA Liaquat Ali was injured along with three others while four people died as the assailants opened fire on his car in Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday.