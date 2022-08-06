PTI MPA injured, four including his brother die in gun attack

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Liaquat Ali was injured along with three others while four people died as the assailants opened fire on his car in Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Maidan area of the Lower Dir district.

Unidentified suspects opened fire on Liaquat Ali’s vehicle owing to which four people including his brother died and three others were injured.

The casualties were moved to the hospital for treatment.