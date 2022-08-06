PTI foreign funding: FIA summons four party leaders

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh has issued notices to former Sindh Governor and Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh ex-Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), directing both of them to appear before a committee formed to probe foreign funding against PTI.

Earlier, FIA Sindh Zone-I Director Abdullah Sheikh formed a five-member committee to probe foreign funding received by PTI.

The committee is headed over by Commercial Banking Circle’s Deputy Director Rabia Qureshi while Assistant Director Rauf Sheikh, Inspector Sabeen Ghouri, Inspector Aftab Watto, and Sub Inspector Rahat Khan were chosen as members.

According to a notification issued by FIA Sindh Zone-I Director, FIA Economic Crimes Director, Islamabad has written a letter to probe illegalities committed in the opening, and operating bank accounts by PTI/individuals in compliance with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order.

The committee has issued notices to former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Assembly’s ex-MPA Seema Zia. Imran Ismail has been directed to appear on August 15 while Seema Zia has been summoned on August 12.

The committee has contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and two private banks for details of suspicious bank transactions.

PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed have also been summoned separately by the FIA on August 11 to record their statements in the same case.