People behind malicious social media campaign against army receive patronage: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday condemned the malicious campaign against Pakistan Army following the helicopter crash and claimed that the people who posted tweets against the armed forces received patronage.

Addressing the media in Sialkot, he asked former prime minister Imran Khan to not put country’s survival at stake for the sake of coming into power.

The minister said it was stooping to the lowest to make the people who lay down their lives for the country a subject of discussion.

It is acceptable to be at variance with institutions but such behavior was intolerable, the minister said.

Such people have been born who insult the institutions and make fun of martyrs, Asif lamented.

He said the enemies don’t need to fight war with Pakistan anymore as such people have been born in their ranks.