Sports » Athletics

CWG 2022: Arshad Nadeem keen on winning gold medal despite injury concerns

The Javelin Throw final will take place on August 7
Qadir Khawaja Aug 06, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem is keen on winning the gold medal during the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Despite suffering from multiple injuries, Nadeem vowed to give his all in the mega event.

“My preparation is really good despite elbow and knee injury, for which treatment is ongoing,” Nadeem told SAMAA TV in Birmingham.

“I couldn’t participate in many events due to injury. There was almost one year gap between my appearance in the Tokyo Olympics and World Athletics Championship.

“I will fight to win the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.”

Nadeem will be in action on August 7 during the Javelin Throw Final.

Earlier, he was set to feature in the qualifying round on August 5 before the final. However, the event organisers decided against holding the qualifying round due to low number of athletes.

The Javelin Thrower impressed one and all after finishing fifth in the men’s final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He has also won a gold medal during the 2019 South Asian Games.

He also finished in fifth place during the recently-concluded World Athletics Championship.

