Pakistan defeat Canada to secure seventh place in Commonwealth Games

Pakistan defeated Canada to secure seventh place in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The Green Shirts won the match by 4-3 on Saturday in Birmingham.

Abdul Rana gave Pakistan the lead in the 24th minute, whereas Ghazanfar Ali doubled the advantage in the next minute.

However, Canada made a strong comeback with goals by Matthews Sarmento and Keegan Pereira in the 26th and 30th minute to level the scoreline.

Captain Umar Bhutta put Pakistan ahead once again in the 52nd minute but Sarmento cancelled the Green Shirts’ advantage once again in the 58th minute.

In the dying moments of the match, Abdul Shahid scored the match-winner for Pakistan.

The Green Shirts were handed a 7-0 defeat in their last pool match, which kicked them out of the medal race.

Earlier, Pakistan had drawn, 2-2, their first match against South Africa, whereas they faced a 4-1 defeat in their second match against New Zealand. They managed to beat Scotland 3-2.

The semi-finals of the event will take place today, with Australia facing England and India taking on South Africa.

The final and bronze medal match of the event will be held on Monday, August 8.