CTD nabs key suspect of May 13 Karachi explosion

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh on Saturday claimed the arrest of a key suspect involved in the May 13 Saddar blast.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh said that a raid was conducted by CTD at Hub River Road and a key suspect involved in the Saddar blast has been arrested.

Sheikh said the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Sheraz Ahmed, a resident of Shahdadkot.

Sharing details, the SSP said, “Earlier, the suspect fled to avoid CTD raids to nab him,” adding that he returned to Hub a few days back.

The cop highlighted that the suspect, a labourer by profession, had settled in Hub six years ago. Later, he shifted to Dubai to earn a living.

SSP said the suspect had joined Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) in 2015.

The May 13 explosion

A bomb explosion in Karachi’s Saddar area on May 13 left one person dead and several wounded.

Around six to nine vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

The blast apparently targeted a Pakistan Coast Guards vehicle near Lucky Star which had remained unharmed in the attack.