Muharram security plan: Punjab bans pillion riding, suspends cellular services

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday decided to ban pillion riding and suspend cellular services during Ashura.

The decision was taken during its first ever meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

On the recommendation of security institutions, the cabinet banned pillion riding on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (August 8 and 9) in the province.

Moreover, cellular services will remain suspended near sensitive places and near the routes of Muharram processions.

CM Elahi also directed the provincial ministers, advisers, and special assistants to supervise the security arrangements in their respective districts.

“Regular meetings should be held at the district level to maintain peace on Ashura Day,” he added.

The chief minister warned those involved in hate-mongering to refrain from disrupting inter-sect harmony or face dire consequences.

CM Punjab calls for expediting flood-relief work

CM Pervaiz Elahi ordered the authorities to expedited the relief efforts for flood victims.

The top provincial minister also vowed to compensate for the damage to crops and property in the inundated area.

New provincial cabinet committees formulated

The Punjab cabinet also approved the reconstitution of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari.

Furthermore, the cabinet also approved the reorganized Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs, and Cabinet Committee for Peace and Harmony, with Minister of Public Prosecution Raja Basharat taking the lead.