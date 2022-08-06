Pakistan set to win another medal in Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s wrestler Mohammad Sharif Tahir has ensured another medal for his country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Tahir qualified for the final in the men’s freestyle 74kg on Saturday after defeating New Zealand’s Cole Hawkins in the semi-final by 11-0.

The Pakistani grappler will face India’s Naveen in the final later today.

Earlier, Tahir overpowered Canada’s Jasmit Singh Phulka and Tonga’s John Vake in the quarter-finals and pre quarter-finals, respectively.

Pakistan’s other wrestlers, Tayab Raza and Ali Asad, competing today lost in the semi-finals. Raza was defeated by Canada’s Nishan Randhawa in the Men’s Freestyle 97kg. Whereas, Asad lost to India’s Ravi Kumar in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg.

However, both, Raza and Asad, will have a chance to clinch the bronze medal during the repechage round later today. Asad will face New Zealand’s Suraj Singh, meanwhile Raza will lock horns with India’s Deepak Nehra.

It must be noted that Pakistan won three medals in wrestling yesterday. Zaman Anwar claimed a silver medal after losing to Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi in the final of the Men’s Freestyle 125kg.

Apart from Zaman, Inam Butt bagged a silver medal after losing the final against India’s Deepak Poonia in Men’s Freestyle 86kg.

Meanwhile, in Men’s Free Style 65kg, Inayatullah secured a bronze medal after beating Scotland’s Ross Connelly in the repechage round.

After the medals won by wrestlers, Pakistan’s tally at the Commonwealth Games has reached five. The other two were won by weightlifter Nooh Butt, gold, and Judoka Shah Hussain Shah, who won a bronze.