Karachi court dismisses plea seeking medical examination of eloper teenage girl

Additional Sessions Judge-East dismissed on Saturday a plea seeking medical examination of a Karachi teenage girl who eloped to Punjab for marriage.

The application was filed before the judge in the child marriage and kidnapping case.

Her father had submitted an application before the sessions judge to seek a medical examination of his daughter, which was rejected by the Karachi court on Saturday.

Earlier, a judicial magistrate had also turned down the request for the teenager’s medical probe. A decision which was later upheld by the sessions court.

A case accusing the teenager’s husband of abduction was registered in Karachi’s Al Falah Police Station by her father.

On August 1, her ‘husband’ along with his brother secured an interim from the district and sessions court. The court had granted them bail till August 17.

The case

The teenage girl had allegedly eloped to Punjab where she had solemnized her marriage as per the local laws by claiming to be 16 years of age. However, her parents claimed that she had been kidnapped and brainwashed into the union and feared that she may be trafficked.

A two-member medical board formed earlier in June had found that her bones were not that of a 14-year-old.

The chief radiologist further suggested that the girl’s age was more towards 17 years of age.

“Bone age is between 16 and 17 years,” read the certificate.

Based on that report, the Sindh High Court had allowed her to exercise her free will and leave with whomever she wants.

However, the court’s decision was challenged by her father in the Supreme Court which sent the case back to a trail court. The trial court then issued directions to form a new medical board after the parents challenged the constitution and conduct of the previous medical board.

Subsequently, last week a new, six-member medical board was formed to conduct a fresh age determination test for the teenager.

On July 4, the medical board determined that the age of teenager is between 15-16 years of age, closer to 15.

The case took an unexpected turn on July 19 when the teenager approached Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

She claimed that she feared for her life as she was getting death threats.

The court accepted her request and ordered the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

Later on, she was moved to a shelter home in Karachi on Sindh High Court’s order.

NOTE: A Karachi court has restricted disclosing names of the children in the case under Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act.