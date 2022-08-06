Pervaiz Elahi’s 21-member cabinet includes no one from PML-Q
A 21-member Punjab cabinet took oath on Saturday. Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman administered the oath.
The ceremony, which took place at Punjab Governor House, was attended Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders and others.
Earlier, Governor Punjab said that the PTI’s governor had refused to administer oath to the members of Hamza Shahbaz’s cabinet. We are democratic people and want to continue the democratic traditions, he said.
Talking to the media prior to oath-taking ceremony, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Zheer said it was the party leadership’s decision not to include PML-Q MPAs in the cabinet.
Commenting on Governor Rehman’s decision to administer the oath, Zaheer said it was the governor’s constitutional duty to administer the oath to the new members of the cabinet.
Who all is included in the cabinet
On Saturday, 21 MPAs took oath as ministers. They are, however, yet to be assigned portfolios.
Those who took the oath include:
- Mian Aslam Iqbal
- Ali Abbas Shah
- Sardar Mohsin Laghari
- Muhammad Basharat Raja
- Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed
- Raja Yasir Humayun
- Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi
- Muneeb Sultan Cheema
- Sardar Shahbuddin
- Dr Murad Raas
- Dr Yasmin Rashid
- Khurram Shehzad Virk
- Hashim Dogar
- Asif Nikai
- Ali Afzal Sahi
- Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan
- Syed Hussain Jahania Gardez
- Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena
- Lateef Nazir
- Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak
- Taimoor Malik
Seven of the MPAs included in the cabinet are first-timers. Punjab CM has also appointed four special assistants and three advisors. Former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been appointed as Advisor to CM.