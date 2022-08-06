PTI wants IHC to postpone Sept 25 by-elections on nine NA seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged on Saturday the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to hold by-election in nine constituencies after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNAs in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The ECP had announced by-elections in NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 45 Kurram, NA 108 Faisalabad, NA 118 Naankana Sahib, NA 237 Malir Karachi, NA 239 Korangi, NA 246 Karachi South on September 25 to fill the seats that fell vacant after the speakers accepted their resignations.

Following the ECP’s announcement, PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday he would contest the upcoming by-elections from all nine constituencies.

In the miscellaneous application filed in the court by the PTI through Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, the PTI has sought suspension of the by-election schedule issued on Friday.

The application said that a case regarding the collective acceptance of all 123 resignations of PTI members of NA is pending in court. The election commission should have practiced restraint and not issued an election schedule for chosen nine seats, it added.

Chaudhry further pointed out that by issuing the election schedule, the commission has violated the notification issued by the court on August 4.

He requested the court to suspend by-elections till the case pertaining to acceptance of all NA resignations is decided upon and a verdict is issued to clear any confusion.