Karachi receives light rain under the influence of fourth monsoon spell

The fourth monsoon spell of the season, that entered Sindh on Friday, finally reached Karachi Saturday as parts of the city including Saddar, Shahrae Faisal, and Scheme 33 received light rain.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Gurumandar, Metroville, FB Area, Liaquatabad, Pakistan Chowk, Ayesha Manzil, Old City Area, Garden, Lasbela, Teen Hatti, PECHS, Maskan Chowrangi, Baldia Town and Machar Colony are the other areas that witnessed light showers today.

It is worth noting that the PMD had forecast light to heavy showers in Karachi from today.

The fourth monsoon wave arrived in the provincial capital, two days after the third wave ended.

The ongoing monsoon spell is expected to last till August 9 according to the weather outlook shared by the Met department.

Moreover, the Met department has also predicted thundershowers in Karachi from August 11 to 13. This might also lead to urban-flooding in many low-lying areas of the city, PMD said.

Meanwhile, provincial institutions have been instructed to stay vigilant in the wake of heavy downpour alerts.