Nooh opens up about his Commonwealth games triumph

Gold medallist Nooh Dastgir Butt opened up about his recent success at the Commonwealth games.

Pakistan’s weightlifter bagged the first gold medal for his country in the men’s 109+kg. He lifted a total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk.

While speaking to SAMAA TV exclusively, the weightlifter revealed that he was looking for a major medal for years.

“I had been looking for a major medal for the last eight years but could not get that due to various issues,” he said. “I was well prepared for the gold in the last edition, but finished third. My father was upset with the result.”

In the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018, Nooh finished third and bagged a bronze medal.

“I cannot express in words how happy I am with this feat in Birmingham,” said Nooh, also a Commonwealth Junior Championship gold medallist.

Nooh belongs to the weightlifting family of Gujranwala. His father Ghulam Dastgir Butt was a famous weightlifter and also his trainer.

Watch complete interview here: