President Alvi condemns unnecessary controversy on not attending funerals of helicopter-crash martyrs

President Arif Alvi condemned what he called “unnecessary controversy” on him attending the funeral prayers of Army officials martyred in Balochistan helicopter crash.

“This gives me an opportunity to condemn in unequivocal terms the despicable tweets by those who are neither aware of our culture or our religion,” President Alvi tweeted on Friday.

“When [the]n respect for Shahadat is also present in the Quran, how can we desecrate the memory & the sacrifice of those whom Allah has given eternal life,” he tweeted.

The president said that he has called hundreds of families of martyrs, attended their Janazas and visited them to offer condolences on behalf of the people as he consider it his duty.

The army has also condemned the highly unacceptable and regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the online campaign caused “deep anguish and distress” among the families of martyrs and rank & file of the armed forces.

“While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful & derogatory comments on social media,” the statement concluded.

Earlier this week, an army aviation helicopter went missing on Monday evening in Balochistan.

Six individuals including Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz, who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan’s Lasbela, were on board.

The wreckage of a military helicopter was later found in Musa Goth, Windar — around 80km northwest of Karachi on Tuesday.

All six people aboard were martyred including Corp Commander XII Corp (also known as Quetta Corp).

The other five martyrs include Brigadier Amjad Hanif — whose name had been approved for promotion as major general — Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, both pilots Major Saeed Ahmed and Major Talha Manan, and crew member Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

The “accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” the ISPR had said.