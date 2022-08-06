'Sorry Indian fans': Naseer Hussain thinks Babar is better than Kohli

When it comes to cover drive in modern-day cricket, currently two names stand out – India’s Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. However, former England captain Nasser Hussain revealed his favourite player between the two to play the difficult drive.

The two, considered among the top five batsmen in the world, showed their technical prowess throughout their respective careers.

When Nasser Hussain was asked to pick one of the best cover drivers in the current best players he picked the Pakistan all-format captain ahead of Kohli, England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

“Sorry Indian fans I’m gonna be biased and go with Babar Azam,” he said. “I nearly went with Kohli. He has the fast flick of the wrist but Babar has the conventional way of playing it”.

Nasser Hussain about Babar Azam's Cover Drive? pic.twitter.com/YRurFRgQIV — KING BABAR AZAM? (@RIZBAR56) August 5, 2022

He concluded by saying if he want to recommend any young player to watch any cover drive it will be Babar Azam.

The 28-year-old has represented Pakistan in 42 Tests, 89 ODIs and 74 T20Is, where he scored over 10,000 runs combined.