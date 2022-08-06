Emergency fund for NDMA, new monsoon spell, petroleum prices deregulation

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Rs5 billion emergency fund for NDMA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Saturday Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to release Rs5 billion to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on an immediate basis.

The premier was presiding over a meeting on Friday to review the flood situation and relief efforts.

During the meeting, the PM was briefed about the ongoing rescue operations. “We have to help masses beyond our political interests.”

He also constituted a high-level committee to ensure effective relief activities through NDMA coordination with all the PDMAs.

Deregulating petroleum prices

The federal government is considering a plan to deregulate the price of petroleum products from later this year.

Currently, the government fix the prices of the petroleum product every 15 days on the advice of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

A summary in this was sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday by the Petroleum Divison.

It has also decided to fix the margins of oil marketing companies at 64% higher rates when compared to their previous rates.

New monsoon spell from Aug 6

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted another monsoon spell from August 6 (Saturday), This spell is likely to last till August 9.

According to a statement issue by the PMD, rains and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan from August 10-13.

A warning of flash flooding has also been issued for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir.

It has also warned of Urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas due to heavy rains.

Imran Khan’s employees record statement in prohibited funding case

At least three employees of former prime minister Imran Khan recorded their statements on Friday with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIA initiated investigation into the case earlier on July 5.

During the initial investigation, four employees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman were summoned out of which three recorded their statements.

These employees included Muhammad Rafiq, Tahir Iqbal and Muhammad Arshad.