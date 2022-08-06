AJK cabinet condemns India’s ‘immoral & illegal’ actions

The AJK cabinet meeting on Friday condemned the unconstitutional, illegal and immoral actions of India on August 5, 2019.

India had revoked the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by invoking Article 370 in the occupied territory three years ago.

The ministers paid homage to the officers and soldiers of the army who were martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan earlier this week, expressing solidarity with the victims and regret over the losses caused during the recent rains and floods across the country.

Special instructions were issued to all the deputy commissioners to prepare an estimate of losses and immediate payment of compensation to the martyrs.

Later, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan gave a briefing to the media. Civil Defense Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Special Assistant to the state PM on Information Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nayar, Information Secretary Midhat Shehzad and Touseef Abbasi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said a committee headed by a senior member of the board of revenue has been formed regarding the cancellation of fake domicile certificates.

The finance minister highlighted how no compromise could be made on the identity and dignity of Azad Kashmir. “Government will not do anything that is against the interest of the state and the people”, he said, adding that no one should either expect any such thing from us.

“We strongly condemn the negative propaganda being made on social media to defame the PTI government in Azad Kashmir”, he said.