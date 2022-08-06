Man ‘cuts throat’ inside mosque in Karachi’s DHA over business loss

A 55-year-old man attempted to cut his throat inside a mosque in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Friday.

According to details, the incident took place inside Masjid-e-Umar Farooq located in DHA Phase-VI. The man identified as Babar Nisar tried to cut his throat with a shaving razor.

Clifton Division Superintendent of Police Rohail Khan told Samaa Digital that the incident took place after Jumma prayers.

Sharing details of the horrific public incident, Khan said Nisar cut his throat when the worshippers were leaving the mosque after Friday prayers.

He added the worshippers and the policeman deployed outside the mosque for security, rescued Nisar from inflicting any harm to himself.

The injured person was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Shahid Rasool informed the reporter that the patient was immediately taken to the operation theatre and after a brief procedure, he was shifted to the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to Dr Rasool, the patient was stable but placed on a ventilator for the time being.

Dr Abdul Basit, a JPMC Medico-legal Officer (MLO), examined the patient. He said Nisar was brought in the medico-legal section of the hospital with his throat cut. “Major blood vessels of the patients were found to be safe and he was moved to the operation theatre,” he added.

According to the MLO, Nisar’s family said the patient was suffering with psychiatric issues and depression.

His family told the doctors that the victim is a cloth merchant. “He availed a loan to support his drowning cloth business but failed to overcome the financial losses.”

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Gizri police station Agha Mashooq was contacted to corroborate the claims of the family.

Mashooq said the injured person was not in a position to record his statement. “The police will record the injured person’s statement upon his recovery,” he concluded.