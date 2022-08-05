Ex-PM’s three employees record statement with FIA in prohibited funding case

At least three employees of former prime minister Imran Khan recorded their statements on Friday with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIA initiated investigation into the case earlier on July 5.

During the initial investigation, four employees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman were summoned out of which three recorded their statements.

These employees included Muhammad Rafiq, Tahir Iqbal and Muhammad Arshad.

In his recorded statement, Iqbal maintained that the money received in the accounts was given to the finance manager in the form of cash or cheque.

The FIA has also included Imran’s personal secretary and PTI’s general manager finance in the investigation.

According to sources familiar with the matter, funding from foreigners was also credited into the salary accounts of employees.

Another employee, Rafiq, said he had no idea about where the received money was being spent. “Blank cheques with my signature were taken by the party’s finance department,” he claimed.

Earlier, the FIA launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams will carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials said the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other financial institutions.

The five teams will be supervised by a main team at the FIA headquarters.