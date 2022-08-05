Watch Live

PMD warns of incoming monsoon spell from Aug 6-13

Advises tourists to remain more cautious
Samaa Web Desk Aug 05, 2022
<p>Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has warned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi. Photo: Onlline/File</p>

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday warned of another monsoon spell from August 6-9 with occasional gaps.

In a press release, the PMD said rains and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan from August 10-13.

A warning of flash flooding has also been issued for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir.

“Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas,” read the press release.

It added that heavy rainfall may also trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of K-P, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu.

The PMD advised travelers and tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

