COAS visits newly formed Army Cyber Command

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the “newly raised Army Cyber Command (ACC),” said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief also swung by the Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies that are deemed as the two main components of ACC.

“Nature and character of warfare is changing. Firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war and we need to enhance our capability and capacity in these domains. The newly raised Cyber Command shall progressively be linked to Tri-Services level and will also form part of national cyber initiatives to have synergy at national level”, the COAS said.

Upon arrival COAS was received by Commander ACC Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor. Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas and other senior army officers were also present on the occasion.