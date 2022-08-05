PM Shehbaz tells finance czar to release Rs5 billion for NDMA immediately

Declaring emergency in the country’s rain and flood affected areas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to release Rs5 billion to the National Disaster Management Authority immediately.

The premier was presiding over a meeting on Friday to review the flood situation and relief efforts.

During the meeting, the PM was briefed about the ongoing rescue operations. “We have to help masses beyond our political interests.”

He also constituted a high-level committee to ensure effective relief activities through NDMA coordination with all the PDMAs.

It will comprise Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, Housing and Works Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz.

The premier said the committee should hold a meeting today (Friday) and suggest better coordination between federal and provincial institutions.

“In view of the climate change, there was a need to formulate medium-term and long-term policies,” the prime minister concluded.