Imran to contest upcoming by-polls on Sep 25 from nine constituencies

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to contest the upcoming by-elections from all the nine constituencies that became vacant after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians.

Speaking to senior journalists, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman maintained that he will not leave the field empty for his opponents.

It is pertinent to mention that NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted resignations of only nine PTI MNAs. Shortly afterwards, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced by-elections on September 25.

According to election schedule released by the ECP, the by-elections will take place in NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 45 Kurram, NA 108 Faisalabad, NA 118 Naankana Sahib, NA 237 Malir Karachi, NA 239 Korangi, NA 246 Karachi South.

The ECP said the by-polls contestants can submit their nomination papers from August 10 till August 13.

“The verification of documents will take place on August 17,” said the election commission.