Babar Azam announces Rs2m cash prize for weightlifter Nooh Butt

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has announced a cash reward of Rs2 million to athlete Nooh Butt for winning a gold medal in the weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

In a tweet on August 4, Azam said he was “extremely proud of these superstars”. The Pakistan skipper highlighted how “all our athletes deserve proper structure, support and state-of-the-art-facilities.”

Pakistan’s weightlifter Butt bagged the first gold medal for his country in the men’s 109+kg. He lifted a total of 405kg, which included 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk.

It must be noted that Butt has been a regular medalist at national and international level.

The Gujranwala-born also won a bronze medal during the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver in the 2017 and 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

“I’m thankful to my family and friends for their prayers,” Butt said after his victory.

“I want to dedicate this medal to my father, who worked hard on me for 12 years and helped me win this medal,” he added.