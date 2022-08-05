ECP summons Imran as FIA opens probe into prohibited funding

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case, setting three cases for hearing later this month. Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also opened a probe into the same case.

A three-member ECP bench declared this week that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies in sheer violation of the Constitution and laws. The electoral body named at least 35 non-Pakistani nationals — many with Indian origin names — and over 350 companies that provided funds to the PTI by 2014.

A SAMAA Investigation Unit report revealed that the party continued to receive funds even after Imran Khan took power in 2018.

ECP sets three cases for hearing

Soon after the ECP ruling was announced, the ruling coalition of PDM parties, PPP and ANP filed a reference before the ECP demanding that Imran Khan is disqualified to hold public office. PML-N’s Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and five others filed the reference under Article 63 of the Constitution.

Another reference was filed by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, separately, for the disqualification of Imran Khan under Article 62 of the Constitution.

The ECP has now set the PDM reference for a hearing on August 18 while it has also called Imran Khan for a hearing about prohibited funding on August 23 in follow-up to the ECP ruling.

The ECP issued a cause list on Friday.

The reference filed separately by Ranjha has been set for hearing on August 24.

A cause list issued Friday afternoon indicated that the ECP will hold a hearing at 10am on August 23. In this case, a show-cause notice issued to Imran Khan asks him to explain his position vis-a-vis prohibited funding and why the funding should not be confiscated.

In the two disqualification references, Ranjha and PDM leaders have been served notices.

The original reference which led to a ruling against the PTI after eight years was filed by PTI founding member Akbar Sher Babar.

FIA Probe

Meanwhile, the FIA has launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams will carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials say the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other financial institutions.

The five teams will be supervised by a main team at the FIA headquarters.