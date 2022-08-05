First Pakistani nurse inducted into American Academy of Nursing

In a first for the Pakistani nursing fraternity, Dr Rozina Karmaliani has become the first Pakistani nurse to be inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (AAN).

AAN is one of the largest international organizations of nursing, catering to the generation and dissemination of nursing knowledge for improved healthcare outcomes and nursing practices worldwide.

Dr Karmaliani is currently serving as the dean of the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery (AKU-SONAM) and is one of nearly 3,000 AAN fellows from across the world who have been inducted in the past 50 years.

Apart from being the first Pakistani, she is the first nurse from the Central and South Asian regions to be inducted into the AAN, putting the country on the map in the field of nursing.

The AAN Fellowship is the highest honor bestowed to nursing professionals for the impact they have made on healthcare through education, practice, research, and policy – for championing health and wellness, locally and globally. The nomination and selection of members are done through a rigorous process after which the inductees are expected to make a global impact on future healthcare policies.

Among nearly 3,000 Fellows of AAN worldwide inducted over the past 50 years of its existence, Dr Karmaliani is the first and only member within Pakistan and the Central and South Asian regions, putting the country on the map in the field of nursing.

“I am truly honoured to be representing Pakistan on such an important global platform,” Dr Karmaliani said, adding, “With the rapidly shifting trends in healthcare, it is crucial for nurses from the developing world to have a seat on the table where important policy dialogues and decision-making takes place, so they can have a bigger impact on healthcare outcomes and nursing practice on this side of the world.”

She will be officially inducted as a member of the Academy at AAN’s annual Health Policy Conference scheduled to take place on October 29, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Dr Karmaliani is the first alumna Dean of AKU-SONAM, Pakistan, and has been associated with the Aga Khan University for nearly three decades, serving the institution in various leadership, research and academic capacities.