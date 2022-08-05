Govt-run banks write off Rs58 billion in loans

The government-run banks have collectively written off nearly Rs6 billion loans in the past four years (2018-2021) apparently to facilitate the privileged individuals, entities, agriculturalists, politically and publically exposed persons and entities.

This brings the total amount waived off in the past three decades to Rs58 billion.

SAMAA TV’s premier Investigation Unit conducted a month-long investigation to know how, when, where, and why the public sector banks waived off loans either in eras of ruling political parties (PTI, PML-N and PPP) or during the ten years under former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

More than 150 top borrowers/defaulters, who got written off their loans worth over Rs40 million each, included politicians, retired generals, businessmen, industrialists, individuals and agriculturalists, according to the available official record.

State-owned banks wrote off Rs6 billion of 1004 defaulters in the past four years (2018-2021), the era PTI ruled the country in center. This period witnessed the highest written-off loans ratio, showed the record.

These loans were written off by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Zaria Tarqiati Bank (ZTBL), Bank of Punjab (BoP), and Bank of Khyber (BoK).

The state-run banks waived off loans worth Rs15.823 billion in three tenures of PML-N (1991-93, 1997-99 & 2013-18), record reveals.

Documents show loans of Rs14.129 billion were written off in three terms of PPP (1988-90, 1993-96 & 2008-13).

State-owned banks collectively waived off Rs58 billion in 32 years

The government banks also waived off Rs21 billion borrowed by hundreds of individuals and entities in the Musharraf era (1999-2008), according to the official record.

Some 500 of total 3,006 borrowers have apparently used their influence over the state-run banks — NBP, ZTBL, BoP, and BoK–– to write off their bad loans worth Rs3 collectively in the past 32 years, according to official data obtained from different governmental financial institutions.

BoP loan write-offs

The BoP reported a huge jump in write-offs in its recent four-fiscal-year by waiving off Rs4.5 billion of 666 borrowers in the past four years, the era PTI ruled the largest province.

Collectively, the BoP’s write-offs remain over Rs7.2 billion of some 852 borrowers during the last 17 years history of the said bank.

The BoP waived off Rs1.7 billion of 310 individuals and companies in 2018, Rs364 million of 68 individuals in 2019, Rs825 million of different 119 individuals in 2020 and Rs1, 571 million of 169 individuals in 2021, showed the official record.

Bank of Punjab reported a huge jump in write-offs in the past four years

Before PTI’s regime, the BoP waived off Rs2.7 billion of 186 borrowers from 2017 to 2005, according to available records.

BoP waived off Rs1.6 billion of 95 borrowers in the era of PML-N. Over Rs126 million of 26 borrowers were waived off in 2017 and Rs1 billion of 37 borrowers were written off in 2016, according to official record. More than Rs403 million loans of 22 borrowers were waived off in 2015 and Rs77 million loans of 10 borrowers were waived off in 2014, official documents revealed.

The BoP had waived off Rs692 million of 95 borrowers in tenure of PPP where the said bank waived off Rs89 million of 15 borrowers in 2013, Rs489 million of 12 individuals in 2012, Rs85 million of three borrowers in 2011, Rs6 million of four individuals in 2010, Rs8 million of seven borrowers in 2009 and Rs15 million of nine borrowers in 2008, revealed the official record.

The management of BoP waived Rs389 million of 42 borrowers in General Musharraf’s era, revealed the record.

Some Rs331 million of 19 borrowers were waived off in 2007, Rs30 million of 10 individuals in 2006, and Rs28 million of 12 borrowers were waived off by the BoP in 2005.

NBP loan write-offs

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) waived off total loans worth Rs785 million of 179 individuals and companies in the past four fiscal years, the era of PTI. The NBP waived off an amount of Rs493 million of 70 individuals/companies in the fiscal year 2021, Rs58 million of some 70 individuals in 2020, Rs31 million by 21 borrowers in 2019, and Rs203 million by 18 borrowers in 2018, revealed the record.

Collectively, around 1058 individuals got waived off their loans worth Rs36.5 billion from the public sector bank between 1990 and 2021, revealed the record.

NBP waived off some Rs35.7 billion of 888 borrowers from 1990 to 2019 under the PML-N, PPP and Musharraf’s regimes.

The bank waived off Rs2 billion in PML-N’s era (2013-18). Of these, some Rs Rs1.3 billion of 10 borrowers were waived off in 2017, Rs352 million of 12 borrowers in 2016, Rs89 million in 2015 and Rs303 million in 2014.

The NBP waived off Rs4.2 billion in the era of PPP (2008-2013). It waived off Rs80 million in 2013, Rs224 million in 2012, Rs297 million in 2011, Rs472 million of 24 individuals in 2010, Rs639 million of 29 individuals in 2009, Rs2.5 billion of 68 individuals in 2008, revealed the official documents.

Under Musharaff, between 2005 and 2007, the NBP waived off more than Rs12 billion, the highest amount as compared to PPP, PTI and PML-N tenures, according to documents. More than Rs4.3 billion of 123 borrowers were waived off in 2007, Rs2.9 billion of 103 individuals in 2006 and Rs4.8 billion of 166 borrowers were waived off by NBP administration in 2005, documents revealed.

ZTBL loan write-offs

The ZTBL waived off Rs359 million of 138 borrowers in the past four years under the PTI. The state-run-bank waived off Rs290 million of 50 borrowers in 2018, Rs65 million of 88 borrowers in 2019, Rs2 million of three borrowers in 2020, and Rs2 million of two borrowers in 2021, revealed the documents.

The ZTBL waived off Rs835 million of 563 borrowers in the era of PML-N (2018-13, according to official documents. The ZTBL management waived off Rs140 million of 89 borrowers in 2017, Rs323 million by 124 borrowers in 2016, Rs196 million of 252 borrowers in 2015, Rs48 million of 51 individuals in 2014 and Rs128 million of 47 borrowers in 2013 in era of PML-N, revealed the documents.

The ZTBL’s management waived off over Rs1 billion of 226 borrowers in PPP’s era (2012 to 2009). The official documents revealed that ZTBL waived off Rs213 million of 71 borrowers in 2012, Rs73 million of 87 borrowers in 2011, Rs11 million of 11 individuals in 2010 and Rs730 million of 55 borrowers were waived off in 2009.

Bank of Khyber loan write-offs

The Bank of Khyber waived off Rs272 million of 21 borrowers in past four fiscal years under the PTI, according to official documents. Collectively, the BoK wrote off nearly Rs1.1 billion of 95 borrowers in the last 12 years, revealed the record.

The BoK waived off Rs59 million of twelve borrowers in 2021, Rs70 million of five borrowers in 2020, Rs10 million of 2 borrowers in 2019 and Rs133 million of four borrowers in 2018, show the documents.

It wrote off Rs615 million of 50 borrowers from 2013 to 2017, under the first government of PTI in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, revealed the documents.

The BoK wrote off Rs154 million by nine borrowers in 2017, Rs4 million of seven borrowers in 2016, Rs161 million of 11 borrowers in 2015, Rs77 million of 11 borrowers in 2014 and Rs219 million of 12 borrowers in 2013, showed the record.

The BoK management waived off Rs147 million of 24 borrowers in the era of Awami National Party and other allies in KP from 2012 to 2008, revealed the official documents. It waived off Rs87 million of nine borrowers in 2012, Rs111 million of three borrowers in 2011, Rs18 million of eight borrowers in 2010, Rs14 million of one borrower in 2009 and Rs4 million of three borrowers were waived off in 2008, revealed the documents.

Key defaulters who got loans written off

Following are the top borrowers who got their loans written off since 1999.

Bilour International Ltd., owned by Bashir Bilour (late), Haroon Bashir and family got written off their loans worth Rs18.4 million from BoK.

Kamalia Sugar Mills Ltd, owned by Farooq Khan and family got written off their Rs4.6 million from BoK.

Karachi Development Authority got written off their Rs1.2 billion from NBP.

Murshid Cotton Ginning & Pressing Factory, Hinglaj Oil Mill and Dileep Kumar Fertilizer, owned by PTI’s Senator Ramesha Kumar, got waived off Rs1.4 million.

Punjab Printing Pvt Ltd, owned by Khalil Hashmat and Misbah Khalil, got waived off loans worth Rs10.865 million.

Heavy Mechanical Complex Rs131 million.

Nadia Textile International, Natalia Textile Mill, owned by Chaudhry Shams, Rs57 million.

Shuku Textile Mill Rs39 million, Pace Barka Properties owned by Amna Taseer, Shahyar Taseer and Sherbano Taseer Rs45 million.

Siraj Steels Limited, owned by Muhammad Qasim and others, got waived off loans worth Rs1.5 billion in 2006.

Spinning Machinery Company Pakistan got waived off loans worth Rs1.4 billion.

Pakistan National Textile Mills, owned by Agha Tajamrnal Hussain and others got waived their loans worth Rs1.2 billion in 2008.

Over 150 big defaulters, who got written off their loans worth over Rs40 million each, include politicians, retired generals, businessmen, industrialists, individuals and agriculturalists

Mohib Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd got waived off loans worth Rs1.2 billion from NBP in 2002 where Asif Saigol, Arif Saigol and others pursued case of loans with the said bank.

Saadl Cement Limited got waived off Rs1.3 billion from NBP where Zaheer Mustafa Jaleel, Farrukh Waqaruddin Junaidi and others were directors of the said company in 2004.

Quality Steel Works Limited, owned by Major General (retd) Farhat Ali Khan Burki got waived off loans worth Rs. 962 million in 2005.

Kohinoor Looms Limited owned by Mian Javed Saigol and others got waived off loans worth Rs. 946 million in 2005.

The NBP administration waived off loans worth Rs901 million of Qurel Cassette Limited, owned by Maj Gen (Rtd) Abdul Qayyum in 2004.

Pakpattan Diaries Ltd, owned by Farooq Maneka, Gohar Maneka and others got its loans worth Rs468 million waived off from ZTBL in 2008.

Pace Pakistan owned by Mrs. Amna Taseer, Shehryar Ali Taseer, Shehrbano Taseer and others got waived off some Rs67 million from BoP in recent years, revealed the documents.

Response from regulator and banks

The State Bank of Pakistan in its response said that “as per existing regulatory framework banks, including public sector banks, are empowered to write off irrecoverable non-performing loans on merit as per banks’ own policies.

On recovery of loans, as the matter is still pending with SC, a SBP spokesperson said, “The Supreme Court in its order dated January 8, 2019 has not given any specific direction for the Public Sector Banks and the recovery of written off loans from such borrowers was to be made through judicial process referred in the said order.”

The BOP said that the assertion that these are loan write-offs is totally incorrect and baseless. Write-off refers to the part where the principal debt is foregone while waiver is financial relief on account of various nature of charges &/or Mark-up etc under contractual arrangements, said BoP in its response.

Secondly, all such reliefs are given keeping into consideration all rules and regulations and are carried out on an arm’s length basis, as would be customary for any borrower of the Bank, it said.

It must be noted that most of these loan write-offs were awarded a couple of years after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed the Supreme Court that the bigwigs of the country had got loans worth Rs403 billion written off on the decisions of the financial teams of various governments between 1997 and 2009.

The case is still pending in the apex court.