Pervaiz Rashid speaks up on ‘WhatsApp system’ that ousted Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former information minister Pervaiz Rashid has spoken up about an alleged ‘WhatApp system’ that, he claimed, ousted then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life and sentenced to a 10-year prison term by courts over charges of unexplained wealth in July 2017, his third term as prime minister of Pakistan coming to an abrupt end. He was jailed but was allowed to leave for London in 2019 for medical treatment.

Now, with his successor Imran Khan out of power and his party again at the helm of affairs, Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan.

However, Pervaiz Rashid, speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer, said that before Sharif’s return everyone who played a role in his sentencing must offer an apology.

He also called on the PML-N government to ensure justice for Nawaz Sharif.

“There must be an apology for his unjust sentencing in the past.”

Asked who should offer the apology, Rashid said, “That system should apolgize which is formed on WhatsApp and by videos gets verdicts delivered in envelops at Serena Hotel.”

Pervaiz Rashid said that the PML-N’s return to power in the center was a result of its worker’s sacrifices and resistance.

He said Imran Khan was still the blue-eyed boy (ladla) of the powers that be and the Punjab chief minister’s election was a testimony to that.

Twenty MPAs were disqualified for voting against the party lines and when the same crime was committed by another ten MPAs, they were welcomed, he said referring to the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruling on a petition by Pervaiz Elahi, who became Punjab chief minister in July after the apex court ruled that votes cast by ten PMLQ MPAs against the direction of party head were valid.

On a question about Imran Khan meeting the same fate as Nawaz Sharif over unexplained income, the PML-N leader said the allegation against Nawaz Sharif was like (a minimal amount of ) salt in flour, but Imran Khan’s crime — which had been established — was a mountain of salt.

Pervaiz Rashid also dispelled the perception that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) somehow pushed the PML-N into an unpleasant situation where it was being blamed for rising inflation and losing its popularity.

“Nobody pushed us. We are all riding the same ship. …The ship will survive the whilpool if everyone plays their due role,” he said.

Rashid said that the general elections will be held when the cabinet makes a decision after consulting all the coalition members.