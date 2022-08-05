Olympian Samiullah fears ‘worst’ after below-par show at Commonwealth 2022

Former Pakistan hockey captain Samiullah Khan has warned that the worst is yet to come following a humiliating defeat against Australia in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The Green Shirts were handed a 7-0 defeat in their last pool match which kicked them out of the medal race.

While interacting with media in Birmingham, Samiullah aka ‘Flying Horse’ demanded the resignation of President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

“I’ve heard that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) have issued a show cause notice to Sajjad Khokhar,” he said. “I think he should welcome it and step aside if he was unable to improve Pakistan hockey in his seven-year stint. Give chance to someone else.”

Samiullah, 70, was off the view that the drawn match against South Africa cost them the medal.

Moreover, he feared that if Pakistan continue to play in the same manner, things would get even worst.

“I am surprised to see defensive and attacking errors that were visible during the two matches Pakistan have played so far. Pakistan conceded almost all the four goals against New Zealand through defensive errors,” the Olympian said.

“Had it not been for the goalkeeper Akmal’s excellent display under the bar, New Zealand could have added a few more. Yet a 4-1 defeat from a team that used to be a favourite hunting outfit for the Greenshirts, is really surprising,” he added.