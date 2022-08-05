Huge sinkhole on Lahore’s Abul Hassan Ispahani Road disrupts traffic

A huge sinkhole disrupted traffic flow on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road in Lahore on Friday.

Authorities said the crater appeared after a sewerage pipeline leak damaged the foundation of the road and heavy traffic caused it to collapse on impact.

The road leading to Faisal Town from Akbar Chowk has been cordoned off due to the 10 feet deep and 12 feet wide shake hole.

The sinkhole which appeared on the main thoroughfare is yet to be filled and topped with a layer of road.

Till then, traffic police have advised people to take alternative routes to reach nearby destinations.

The provincial capital has seen a lot of infrastructure damage following the incessant rains that have lashed the region.