Balighur Rehman to administer oath to Punjab provincial ministers tomorrow

Punjab Governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Balighur Rehman has changed his mind about administering the oath of office to the nominated members of the Punjab cabinet.

Rehman, who had been appointed as Punjab governor on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to replace Omar Sarfraz Cheema, had initially refused to administer the oath of office to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervez Elahi and his cabinet.

While Elahi was administered the oath of Punjab chief minister by President Dr Arif Alvi following elections on July 22, there were question marks over whether Rehman would administer oath to the Punjab cabinet nominees.

With Rehman’s confrontational role being compared to that of Cheema, who had refused to administer the oath to Hamza Shahbaz and his cabinet, the PML-N leadership, however, has decided to avoid the comparisons.

Sources close to Rehman told SAMAA TV on the condition of anonymity that the governor will administer the oath of office to the new Punjab cabinet at 11:30 am on Saturday.

Earlier, the Punjab government had sent a summary to the provincial governor to administer the oath to its 22-member cabinet.

A notification for the oath-taking is expected to be released when the governor returns from a tour of South Punjab.