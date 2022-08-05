Pillion riding banned in Sindh, including Karachi, for six days

The Sindh government on Friday banned pillion riding throughout the province, including Karachi, to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the ban will came into effect today, Friday, August 5, and will continue for five days until August 10 .

The notification highlighted that only women, children under 12, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons will be allowed to ride pillion once the ban comes into effect.

Moreover, journalists and members of the law enforcement agencies will also be exempted from the ban.

The notification said that the ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and also allows police to book violators under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Section 188 of the constitution states:

Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant: Whoever, knowing that, by an order promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, he is directed to abstain from a certain act, or to take certain order with certain property in his possession or under his management, disobeys such direction, shall, if such disobedience causes or tends to cause obstruction, annoyance or injury or risk of obstruction, annoyance or injury, to any persons lawfully employed, be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to Rs600, or with both; and if such disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to Rs3,000, or with both.

The ban will end at 12 am on August 11.