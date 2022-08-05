Shehbaz calls for putting political differences aside in flood relief work

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for putting all political differences aside when working to provide relief and rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Southern Punjab and Balochistan.

He said this while addressing flood-affected people in Rojhan Rajanpur and Kot Chutta areas of flood-hit Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday morning.

PM Shehbaz has been touring flood-affected areas of the country in recent days.

With Shehbaz’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) losing majority in Punjab in the recent elections for the chief minister, the prime minister called for rising above politics and providing flood affectees with across-the-board service of relief and rehabilitation.

He, however, did take a veiled swipe at the provincial government, stating that per the 2010 National Finance Commission award, around 58% of the country’s resources go to the provinces. He subsequently called upon the provincial governments to address the needs of the people.

Shehbaz also recalled how during his tenure as chief minister he had worked to address the needs of residents of the province and displayed an understanding of their cultural sensibilities.

“When people here said that they do not eat rice and wanted bread, I set up mobile bread ovens,” he recalled.

The prime minister vowed to leave no stone unturned till every flood victim was provided relief.

The PM also reiterated the resolve of the federal and provincial governments to address the issues faced by flood victims on an urgent basis.

“During 2010 and 2011 floods, I had worked tirelessly to provide relief to flood victims under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” he said adding that he will do the same in the current scenario.

Compensation enhancement

The prime minister said that the federal government has increased the cash assistance for those injured from Rs25,000 to Rs250,000.

Moreover, he announced Rs0.5 million as compensation for mud and concrete houses which had been fully damaged and Rs 0.2 million for those suffering partial damage.

“Although compensation is not an alternative to loss of human lives, we plan to disburse Rs1 million each to the families of deceased persons,” PM Shehbaz stated during the press conference.

He said those injured will receive Rs200,000 in aid from the federal government through provincial bodies.

“For those whose houses were damaged, the government will grant them Rs500,000 in aid.”

In response to concerns regarding crop destruction, PM Shehbaz highlighted that the government is actively surveying destroyed fields to assess flood damage to outline a relief strategy.

He added that a joint survey by federal and provincial authorities will be conducted to ensure those affected are properly compensated.

Kashmir occupation

Reminiscing the illegal unilateral decision taken by the Modi government to usurp the rights of Kashmiris on August 5, 2019, the premier said the Indian government is guilty of brutal human rights violations against Kashmiris.

The premier lamented that senior citizens, women, and children have been suffering at the hands of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) for the past 70 years.

He prayed that the vicious cycle of abuse would end soon in Kashmir.

“Pakistani government and nation stand with the Kashmiri people and will offer wholistic support to them in their struggle for freedom,” Shehbaz Sharif said adding that he is sure that Kashmiris will eventually be emancipated.

He expressed grief over the demise and injuries of people in Dera Ghazi Khan due to monsoon floods.