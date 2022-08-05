Watch Live

Missing Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick ‘back’

Pakistan envoy in Kabul confirms contact with missing journalist.
Samaa Web Desk | Sumaira Khan Aug 05, 2022
<p>PHOTO: COURTESY ANAS MALLICK</p>

Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, who was on assignment in Afghanistan to cover the first anniversary of America’s withdrawal and takeover of the Taliban, has returned after being reported as missing.

Mallick, who was missing for a day, simply tweeted on Friday morning “I am back”.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ali Khan had confirmed on the microblogging platform Twitter that he had managed to make contact with the “missing” journalist, and that he was completely safe.

Mallick has worked for several vernacular channels but is currently associated with Indian news outlet WION News.

He has mostly covered Pakistan’s diplomacy and conflicts in the region.

