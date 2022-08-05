ECP announces poll schedule for PTI’s nine vacant NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday announced the election schedule for the nine National Assembly seats which had fallen vacant after the resignations of their incumbents were accepted and notified last month.

The seats were previously occupied by members who had been elected on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tickets.

According to the schedule notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, hopefuls can submit their nomination papers to the returning officer between August 10-13.

Names of nominated candidates will be published on August 14 while an appellate tribunal of the ECP will have until August 25 to decide on all appeals against the decisions of the returning officer to accept or reject nominations.

The polling day has been scheduled for September 25.

The polls will be held for NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I, NA-246 Karachi South-I.

!{ ](https://i.samaaenglish.tv/large/2022/08/051158235293c27.jpg)

All PTI members of the National Assembly had resigned en masse after former prime minister Imran Khan lost a vote of no-confidence in the parliament.

The resignations were part of the PTI’s move to force the new government to immediately go towards fresh elections.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, however, did not immediately accept the resignations.

Instead, he asked all those who had tendered their resignations to appear before him in person to verify their resignations between June 6-10.

But not a single PTI MNA appeared before him after the party chief, Imran Khan, barred them from doing so.

On July 29, however, Ashraf issued a notification stating that he had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs and directed the ECP to denoitfy them.

The PTI MNAs whose resignations were accepted were: