PTI leaders acquitted on Punjab police report absolving them of vandalism charges

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday acquitted senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and 12 others in a case of vandalism during their May 25 Long March.

The police report submitted to the court found that the suspects were ‘not guilty’.

The court had ordered the police to investigate the incident and submit a report on who was responsible for the violence.

“The arrest of the suspects is not required,” the police submitted.

In light of the police report, Dr Yasmin Rashid and others had withdrawn their bail petitions.

The court subsequently acquitted the PTI leaders, noting they were free to go.

PTI leaders acquitted include Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Mehmoodur Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhary, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others.

First information reports (FIRs), accusing several PTI leaders of terrorism, had been registered in four police stations of Lahore including Gulberg and Shahdara, for rioting and violence when the party embarked on its ‘peaceful’ long-march to Islamabad on May 25.

They were also accused of damaging government property

It is worth noting that section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) was also included in the FIRs.