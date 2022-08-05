Shan Masood set for County return after being left out of Pakistan squad

In-form batter Shan Masood will return to Derbyshire for the remaining matches after being left out of Pakistan’s white-ball teams.

The Men in Green are scheduled to play three ODIs against the Netherlands and Asia Cup 2022 later this month.

The top-order batter left the Derbyshire campaign after being named in Pakistan’s Test squad for Sri Lanka tour. However, he warmed the bench in both games despite being in sensational form.

The left-hander is not set to return to England and participate in the final two months of the season, after being left out of Pakistan’s limited-overs team.

He will head back to England on August 5 and will be available for selection for Derbyshire’s One-day cup match against Lancashire on Sunday.

“Thank you Derbyshire for being so patient and understanding,” Masood wrote on Twitter.

Thank you @DerbyshireCCC for being so patient and understanding. I look forward to coming back and finally playing some cricket. https://t.co/wFJCKsTIus — Shan Masood (@shani_official) August 4, 2022

The opening batter had enjoyed a stunning run with the bat in the ongoing County Championship, where he had scored 1,074 runs in the red-ball and 547 runs in the Vitality T20 Blast.