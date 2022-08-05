PCB fails to attract major sponsor for PJL: report

With a few months remaining in the Pakistan Junior League kick-off, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly failed to attract any major sponsor for its upcoming league.

The Board has already signed big names as mentors such as Imran Tahir, Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Darren Sammy and Javed Miandad for the league, which is scheduled to start from October 1 in Lahore.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the board has set a reserve price of about PKR 45 crores (44 crores and 80 lakhs) for a three-year deal, however, they have received less than 25 per cent of the reserve price for the title sponsor.

Both companies, who were bidding for the sponsorship, offered PKR 9 crores only. There will be a re-bidding on Friday (today), with major companies that have not participated in the bidding.

At the time of filing this report, only three companies have participated in the bidding. These included services industries, four-man event management and Transworld.

In the inaugural edition, six teams will compete in 19 matches with the tournament concluding on October 15.