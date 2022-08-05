PM visits flood-hit areas, FIA to probe foreign funding case, grenade attacks in Quetta and Kohat

Here are some of the stories which we will be following today, Friday, August 5, 2022.

PM’s visit to flood-hit areas in Punjab and Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continues his visit to the flood-affected areas of South Punjab and South Balochistan on Friday.

Local authorities briefed the premier about the relief operations underway to rehabilitate flood victims during his visit.

The premier has instructed the provincial governments to expedite relief operations as well as conducting a joint survey to assess the damage to infrastructure.

Quetta, Kohat grenade attacks

Late on Thursday, a person was killed and 12 others were injured as a result of a grenade blast in Quetta on Thursday.

Police officials said a grenade blast occurred near Dokani Baba Chow on Joint Road. They said unidentified suspects lobbed a hand grenade and fled from the site.

The police and Frontier Corps (FC) immediately cordoned off the area after the explosion and started a search operation.

Simultaneously, in the Kohat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), two policemen were injured when unidentified motorcyclists hurled a grenade at a police picket.

The incident occurred on University Road in the jurisdiction of Jarma police station.

FIA to probe PTI foreign funding case

The federal cabinet decided to hand over the investigation of prohibited funding received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while the government will send a declaration against the political party to the Supreme Court, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The was decided in the meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said while addressing the media after the meeting.

The minister said FIA will be able to hire services of other institutions for probing into prohibited funding received by Imran Khan’s party.

She said the government will take action against the PTI leadership under articles of Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002 and Election Act 2017.