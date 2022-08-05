At least 14 injured, one killed in hand grenade blasts in Quetta, Kohat

At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured as a result of a grenade blast in Quetta on Thursday night.

The police officials said the grenade blast occurred near Dokani Baba Chow on Joint Road. They said unidentified suspects threw a hand grenade and fled from the site.

The police and Frontier Corps (FC) immediately cordoned off the area after the explosion and started search operation.

The casualties were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Two policemen injured in Kohat blast

In another incident in Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the same hours, two policemen were injured as unidentified motorcyclists hurled a grenade at a police picket.

The incident occurred on University Road in the jurisdiction of Jarma police station.

The constables Iftikhar and Abid were shifted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital for medical aid.

Heavy police contingents reached the incident site after the blast and cordoned it off as the bomb disposal squad (BDS) collected evidence.

The police officials said the search operation to find the suspects was underway.