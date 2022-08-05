Beware Karachiites: Scammers could be using your NIC for purchasing bulk of dollars

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) State Bank Circle has learned that unidentified scammers are using national identity cards (NICs) of citizens in Karachi in the sale and purchase of US dollars - that too in huge amounts.

It was learned by FIA State Bank Circle when it summoned a citizen named Abdul Hanan who is a resident of Korangi No 4 area - one of the backward areas of the city.

Hanan works at a tissue paper making company and the fact that he purchased so many dollars left him astonished too.

A transaction of a whopping $10,000 against Hanan’s national identity card alarmed the agency after which it summoned the citizen to its office.

During the investigation, he told FIA officials that the transaction was not done by him.

The citizen said that he has never seen so many dollars in his life, let alone purchasing them. He claimed that his NIC was misused by some scammers.

After this revelation, FIA State Bank Circle has launched a probe into the matter.