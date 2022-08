Who gets what? Find out portfolios of new Punjab cabinet members

As the consultation between PTI and PML-Q completes, the portfolios of the ministers in the new Punjab cabinet have been finalized by Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The size of the provincial cabinet will be 22 members including a special assistant. All ministers in the new cabinet are from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to SAMAA TV, the portfolios assigned to the cabinet members are as follows:

Mohsin Laghari - Finance Minister

Taimoor Malik - Sports Minister

Raja Yasir - Information Technology and Higher Education Minister

Ansar Niazi – Labor Minister

Raja Bisharat - Cooperative and Prosecution Minister

Shahb-ud-Din - Livestock Minister

Muneeb Cheema - Transport Minister

Murad Raas – Education Minister

Yasmin Rashid – Health Minister

Khurrum Virk - Parliamentary Affairs Minster

Hashim Dogar - Ministry of Interior and Jail Minister

Asif Nakki – Excise and Taxation Minister

Ali Shah - Works and Communications Minister

Nawabzada Mansoor Khan – Revenue Minister

Jahanian Gardezi - Agriculture Minister

Ghazanfar Abbas - Social Welfare Minister

Latif Nazar – Minerals Minister

Hussian Darashk – Food and Energy Minister

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed - Local Bodies Minister

Mian Aslam Iqbal - Housing Minister

Ali Abbas Shah - Forest Minister

Umer Cheema - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information