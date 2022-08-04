Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves continue to plummet

Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves shrunk to $14.209 billion at the end of July owing to external debt and other payments.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday evening, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves with the central bank shrunk by $190 million last week.

It fell from $8.575 billion in the week ending July 22 to $8.385 billion for the week ending July 29.

For dollar reserves held by commercial banks, their holdings shrunk by $16.2 million from $5.839 billion to $5.823 billion.

The commercial banks have seen their holdings fall marginally in July when compared to the central bank. At the beginning of July, commercial banks held around $5.926 billion. This shrunk by $102.8 million to $5.823 billion by the end of the month.

Cumulatively, the country saw its reserves fall by $1.534 billion in July to $14.209 billion from $15.742 billion.

The largest decline was seen in holdings of the central bank which fell from $9.816 billion to $8.385 billion.

The last time the reserves of the central bank fell to such a level was in October 2018 when the central bank’s holdings shrunk to $8.24 billion.

Pakistan’s total US dollar holdings at the time were around $11.16 billion.

While the country may have bought itself some time by imposing a near-blanket ban on imports, the temporary measures have failed to prevent it from seeing its reserves foreign currency reserves diminish.

The central bank explained that the fall in reserves was due to payments for external debt and other expenses such as fuel imports.